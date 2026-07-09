Truecaller says India's business call numbers are being blocked en masse

India’s reserved business numbers are getting blocked at scale, with Truecaller saying more than 51 million such calls go unanswered daily.

More than 51 million calls from India’s designated business number ranges are going unanswered every day, a sign that rules meant to make commercial callers easier to identify may be teaching users to treat them like spam. Truecaller says users are also blocking more than 100,000 calls a day from the 140 and 1600-series numbers reserved for promotional, service and transactional calling.

The dispute sits at the center of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s anti-spam overhaul. In February 2025, TRAI amended its Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations to curb unsolicited commercial communication, extend the complaint window to 7 days from 3, and allow complaints against unregistered senders without first registering preferences. TRAI says the system needed updating because spammers kept adapting, and it defines a commercial-communication header as a registered alphanumeric string assigned to an individual, business or legal entity.

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Truecaller chief executive Rishit Jhunjhunwala said on July 8, 2026 that the new business-number rules were backfiring. The company argues that the mandated whitelisting of those ranges undermines spam protection because users have learned to distrust unfamiliar commercial calls, even when the numbers are officially designated. Truecaller’s complaint is not that the numbers are hidden, but that their visibility has not translated into trust.

Source: thehansindia.com

The policy fight is now widening beyond caller identification. TRAI and the Department of Telecommunications have been working on Calling Name Presentation, a network-level feature that would show the registered name of the caller on incoming calls, and TRAI responded to DoT’s back-reference on October 28, 2025. At the same time, TRAI is seeking powers under the IT Act against call-management apps such as Truecaller, Hiya and Whoscall, accusing them of tagging or blocking 1400 and 1600-series calls as spam even though those ranges are reserved for commercial communications.

TrueCaller via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Truecaller says its own India data show why users are wary. Its 2025 report says its community identified 4,168 crore spam calls, 770 crore fraud calls and 12,903 crore spam messages in India. That leaves regulators with a harder question than numbering formats alone: whether the new rules are reducing fraud or simply pushing people to ignore more calls, including the legitimate ones businesses now have to use.