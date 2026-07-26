Trump accounts get a seed deposit, but 529 plans still win

A $1,000 Trump Account deposit may grab headlines, but 529s still offer the cleaner tax break and better fit for families saving for school.

Children born after December 31, 2024 and before January 1, 2029 get a one-time $1,000 federal seed deposit in a Trump Account, and families can start adding money on top. But if the goal is college or other education bills, the older 529 still has the clearer tax treatment, the broader state-level incentives and the longer track record that most families need when every savings dollar has to work hard.

What Trump Accounts actually give families

The federal Trump Accounts program was created by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which President Donald Trump signed on July 4, 2025. Under IRS and Treasury guidance, the accounts are available for eligible children under 18.

Families can contribute up to $5,000 a year initially, and employers can also add money through workplace arrangements. The accounts are tax-deferred investment accounts, which makes them useful as a long-horizon savings vehicle, but not as the kind of education-specific tool that has long defined the 529.

The program’s rollout has also lagged the law itself. Treasury set an official launch around July 4, 2026, with parents able to begin contributing then, which means families are being asked to compare a brand-new account with one that has spent decades accumulating state rules, menus and tax advantages.

Why 529s still fit education saving better

The 529 remains the more precise instrument when the target is school expenses. Qualified distributions are tax-free when used for eligible education costs, and that simple rule is a major advantage for parents who want a clean path from contribution to tuition, fees or other approved costs.

The 2025 law also made 529s more useful, not less. Federal changes broadened qualified expenses to include more elementary and secondary education costs and certain credentialing expenses, giving the account more uses than just four-year college. State programs such as New York’s highlighted those changes in 2026 guidance.

529s often come with another layer of value that Trump Accounts do not automatically match: state tax deductions or credits for contributions. Those incentives vary by state, but for many households they effectively reduce the after-tax cost of saving, which is especially important for middle-class parents deciding whether to direct the next $100 or $500 into college savings or into another household priority.

How the tax treatment differs in practice

The sharpest difference is purpose. Trump Accounts are designed as a tax-deferred investment account for a child’s long-term financial future. That makes them a plausible supplement for broad wealth building, especially if parents want to start something in a child’s name without tying every dollar to education-only use.

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A 529 is narrower. Its withdrawals are tax-free for qualified education expenses, so the account can be matched directly to the cost of school, while the 2025 expansion widened the list of qualifying uses. For families trying to avoid tax friction when bills come due, that certainty is often more valuable than a looser account structure.

IRS Publication 970 for tax year 2025 reflects the program’s addition to the tax system. The update states that the new law added Trump accounts and new Form 4547.

What middle-class parents should do with the next dollar

For many families, the real choice is whether the next available dollar should go into a new account with a government seed deposit or into the plan that already has education written into its tax code.

A practical way to think about it is:

• If the goal is college, K-12 education or certain credentialing costs, put the first dollars into a 529.

• If the 529 is already well funded, a Trump Account can serve as a second layer for long-term investing.

• If employer contributions are available for a Trump Account, that free money can justify opening one without changing the basic priority order.

• If state tax breaks are available for a 529, that can make the education account even more compelling on the first dollar saved.

The public case for Trump Accounts has been tied to a broader wealth-building pitch. Treasury materials and an August 2025 White House Council of Economic Advisers paper cast the accounts as part of a larger policy push, including the administration’s 250th-anniversary framing.