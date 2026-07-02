Trump Accounts open July 4, but rollout faces barriers

Nearly 6 million Trump Accounts have been opened, but only 1.4 million children qualify for the $1,000 seed money before July 4.

Nearly 6 million Trump Accounts have been opened, but only about 1.4 million children are eligible for the federal $1,000 seed deposit. That leaves a large gap between the headline number and the number of children who can actually receive the government's first contribution.

Treasury and IRS guidance issued Dec. 2, 2025 set the launch rules for the program, including a July 4, 2026 start date for contributions. The government deposit is limited to eligible U.S. citizen children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. Other children under 18 can still have accounts, but they do not qualify for the seed money.

The IRS says parents, guardians and other authorized individuals can open an account for a child with a valid Social Security number and a Form 4547 election. The agency describes the setup process as taking about 5 to 10 minutes, but the account still has to be opened by someone who knows the benefit exists and has the right documents in hand.

The structure is more restrictive than a typical savings product. Treasury says Trump Account funds must be invested in certain mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 or another index of primarily American equities. Annual contributions by individuals and employers are capped at a combined $5,000 in 2026, and employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year toward an employee's or dependent's account.

Congressional Research Service describes Trump Accounts as a new form of traditional IRA created by the 2025 reconciliation law, with special rules while the child is under 18. The Bipartisan Policy Center says they are the first federal child savings accounts in the United States, and that all accounts will initially be managed by BNY in partnership with Robinhood.

The Treasury's own numbers suggest the early rollout has reached a slice of families but not the full eligible pool. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said 86% of opened accounts were linked to families earning less than $200,000 annually, a sign the accounts are reaching many middle- and lower-income households. Still, with only about 39% of eligible children enrolled for the seed money, the program opens with a built-in divide between families already positioned to navigate the system and those still outside it.