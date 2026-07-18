Trump accuses China of U.S. election interference, revives voting fraud claims

Trump used a primetime address to accuse China of meddling in U.S. elections, but posted documents and intelligence findings still do not back the claim.

President Donald Trump used a primetime address on Thursday evening to accuse China of interfering in U.S. elections and to question the integrity of the country’s voting system. CBS News’ Jake Rosen fact-checked the claims as Trump again framed election security as a central political issue.

Reuters said Trump made election security a centerpiece of his message with November’s midterm elections approaching, and described him as reviving debunked vote conspiracies. In the speech, Trump said the voting system was vulnerable and repeated claims that it could be “rigged and stolen,” while also urging passage of the SAVE Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship to register and photo identification to vote. He also compared the U.S. system unfavorably to a “third-world country.”

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The evidence Trump pointed to did not match the scale of his accusation. NPR reported that he did not provide evidence of a single fraudulent vote cast in any election, and The New York Times said the heavily redacted documents posted by the White House did not back up his claims. NBC News reported that the administration was declassifying documents relating to China and U.S. elections, and Trump said those materials showed Chinese interference through access to voter data.

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The wider record is just as thin. The Guardian said U.S. intelligence found no evidence Beijing altered the 2020 election, which Trump lost. CBC said Trump’s preoccupation with voting-fraud claims goes back at least a decade, a pattern that has kept the issue alive long after courts, election administrators and intelligence assessments failed to produce proof that would support his broader allegations. The latest speech widened that gap again, putting public documents and prior assessments against a familiar presidential warning that remains unsupported by the evidence released so far.