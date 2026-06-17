Trump administration backs xAI Mississippi data center in permit fight

The Justice Department moved to defend xAI’s Southaven turbines, calling the site critical to the economy and the U.S. military. Critics say 59 unpermitted units are harming nearby neighborhoods.

The Trump administration has stepped into the fight over xAI’s Southaven power plant, backing the company as it faces claims that dozens of turbines are running without the permits required under the Clean Air Act. The Justice Department argued that the facility is not just a local industrial project but part of an artificial intelligence buildout that is critical to the economy and the U.S. military.

The case has become a test of how far Washington is willing to go to protect AI infrastructure from environmental scrutiny. In its filing, the department said Mississippi, not federal officials in Washington, should decide whether the permit was required. It also argued that enforcing federal law is ultimately the job of the executive branch, not private advocacy groups. Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said the government’s position was grounded in national security, American energy and innovation.

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For the NAACP and allied environmental lawyers, the issue is much more immediate. They say xAI and its affiliate MZX Tech are operating 59 unpermitted methane gas turbines at the Southaven site, near homes, schools and churches in North Mississippi and the Memphis metro area. The groups argue the plant, which they describe as serving xAI’s Colossus 2 data center, is putting families at risk through unlawful pollution.

The dispute has been building for months. On April 14, the NAACP and the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP filed suit over the turbines at xAI’s Southaven power plant. On May 6, they sought a preliminary injunction to stop the operation they say is causing illegal air pollution. On June 10, they updated the lawsuit after discovering more than 30 turbines at the site, underscoring how quickly the installation has expanded.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

Mississippi environmental regulators issued an air permit to xAI in May 2026, but the NAACP says community concerns were ignored. The fight also echoes earlier challenges in Memphis, where advocates filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue in June 2025 over alleged Clean Air Act violations at xAI’s Colossus data center and later challenged air-permit decisions tied to the site.

Photo by Brett Sayles

The broader question reaches beyond one company and one county line. As AI demand drives new data centers and new power needs, the Southaven case is emerging as a national referendum on whether strategic competition can create environmental carveouts, especially when the pollution falls on neighborhoods already living beside the infrastructure.