Trump administration blocks Vanguard Energy's huge fuel shipment to Cuba

A 250,000-barrel fuel cargo could have eased Cuba’s shortages for days, but Washington said Vanguard Energy lacked the approval to send it.

A 250,000-barrel fuel shipment from Coral Gables-based Vanguard Energy could have given Cuba’s strained energy system a rare cushion, with enough gasoline for almost 11 days of typical demand by U.S. estimates. Instead, the Trump administration stopped the deal, saying Vanguard did not have the authorization to proceed.

If completed, the cargo would have been the largest U.S. fuel shipment to Cuba since trade was largely frozen in 1960 after Fidel Castro’s government seized American oil refining assets. The proposed load was split between about 100,000 barrels of gasoline and 150,000 barrels of diesel, aimed at Cuba’s private sector and at humanitarian or religious groups.

Vanguard said the transaction had been structured to fit inside the narrow openings left by U.S. sanctions. The company said it had already secured Cuban government approval, leased storage tanks tied to CUPET, Cuba’s state oil company, and planned to keep title to the fuel while retaining inspection rights as it was stored on the island. It also said it would sell only to pre-vetted buyers and deliver the fuel on a monthly or roughly 40-day cycle, using a full-size oil tanker rather than the small ISO containers that had handled earlier shipments.

That structure mattered because the legal landscape shifted in February 2026, when the Commerce Department eased some restrictions to allow sales of American fuel to eligible Cuban private-sector users under the License Exception Support for the Cuban People. At the same time, the administration tightened restrictions on the use of Cuban-owned banks for those transactions. The opening was real, but it was narrow, and the blocked Vanguard shipment showed how quickly licensing rules could become the decisive barrier.

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The dispute also landed in the middle of a worsening crisis in Cuba. Power outages and fuel shortages deepened in 2025 as U.S. pressure on Venezuela intensified and Russian efforts to supply Cuba largely fizzled. Earlier in 2026, U.S. suppliers had already sent roughly 30,000 barrels of fuel to Cuba’s private sector, mostly in ISO tanks, suggesting a limited but growing flow that the Vanguard deal would have dramatically expanded.

The Trump administration has kept the broader embargo on Cuba in place, even as it announced $6 million in direct assistance for the Cuban people on Feb. 5 and invoked Executive Order 14404 to sanction Cuban regime elites and government organizations. That combination of humanitarian aid, sanctions, and licensing restrictions left Vanguard’s blocked shipment as a test of how Cuba policy is actually enforced: market demand and emergency need could not outweigh political signaling, anti-diversion rules, and the limits of U.S. authorization.