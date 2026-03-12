Trump Administration Opens Section 301 Trade Probes

The Trump administration has initiated Section 301 investigations into major trading partners, including Mexico, China, and the EU, signaling a new phase in U.S. trade policy.

The Trump administration has opened new Section 301 investigations targeting several of the United States’ largest trading partners, including Mexico, China, and the European Union. The move, first reported by The New York Times, marks a significant escalation in the administration’s trade enforcement strategy and could reshape global economic relations in the months ahead.

Background: Section 301 and Recent Trade Disputes

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 empowers the U.S. government to investigate and respond to unfair trade practices by other countries. It has been used in the past to impose tariffs or negotiate trade settlements when partners are deemed to violate trade agreements or practices. Interested readers can review details and historical cases on the USTR Section 301 Investigations page.

Previous Section 301 actions, particularly those targeting Chinese trade practices, have led to waves of tariffs and retaliatory measures, contributing to ongoing tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners. The Trump administration’s latest move expands this approach beyond China to include Mexico, the EU, and potentially others.

Scope and Targets of the New Investigations

Mexico : The investigation into Mexico is expected to focus on alleged intellectual property violations and market access barriers.

: The investigation into Mexico is expected to focus on alleged intellectual property violations and market access barriers. China : The administration continues to scrutinize Chinese trade practices related to technology transfer, subsidies, and state intervention in markets.

: The administration continues to scrutinize Chinese trade practices related to technology transfer, subsidies, and state intervention in markets. European Union : The EU faces probes over digital services taxes and agricultural market restrictions.

: The EU faces probes over digital services taxes and agricultural market restrictions. Other Partners: While details are still emerging, officials have indicated that additional countries may be targeted based on ongoing trade disputes.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Mexico, China, and the EU are among the United States’ top trading partners, accounting for hundreds of billions of dollars in annual trade volume. Any new tariffs or retaliatory measures could have far-reaching effects on industries and consumers.

Implications for Global Trade and U.S. Policy

The announcement has prompted concern from business groups and foreign governments, who warn that expanded investigations could lead to additional tariffs and disrupt supply chains. The World Trade Organization maintains a database of trade disputes involving the U.S. and its partners, many of which stem from Section 301 actions. The prospect of new cases arising from these investigations is likely to increase tensions at the WTO and in bilateral negotiations.

While the Trump administration argues that aggressive enforcement is necessary to protect American workers and industries, critics counter that escalating trade conflicts could undermine economic growth and global cooperation. Past rounds of tariffs, especially those focused on China, have resulted in retaliatory duties, higher costs for importers, and uncertainty for multinational businesses.

What Comes Next?

Section 301 investigations typically involve an initial review period, public comment processes, and, if violations are found, the possibility of tariffs or negotiated settlements. Updates and official documentation will be made available through U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the USTR.

As the situation develops, analysts will be watching for the responses of Mexico, China, and the EU, as well as the potential for new cases to be brought before the WTO. The outcome of these investigations could have a lasting impact on the direction of U.S. trade policy and the global trading system. For those seeking more historical context, the Peterson Institute for International Economics offers a detailed timeline and analysis of past U.S.-China trade actions and their effects.

In the coming weeks, both businesses and policymakers will be closely monitoring the unfolding investigations and preparing for the potential economic ripple effects that could follow.