Trump administration loses 21 straight court fights over voter rolls

The Trump administration had lost 21 straight court fights over state voter-roll data, a streak that left judges, not the White House, setting the limits of federal power.

The Trump administration had lost 21 straight court battles over state voter-roll data, a streak that left Washington with no easy path to force states to turn over their files. The defeats turned a technical records fight into a test of how far a president can push into election administration, just as the midterm cycle was intensifying.

At the center of the dispute was a clash over authority. A May 12 memorandum from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said the Civil Rights Division had authority to seek statewide voter lists and share them with the Department of Homeland Security to identify people alleged to be ineligible to vote. The department has also pointed to the Help America Vote Act and the National Voter Registration Act as part of its rationale for seeking access to voter files. State officials and voting-rights lawyers have argued that those claims do not give Washington a blank check to demand full voter-roll data.

AI-generated illustration

The scale of the push has been broad. The Brennan Center for Justice said the Justice Department had demanded voter files from at least 27 states, while a Reuters tally in August counted 31 lawsuits seeking states’ voter data. Judges in 11 states have ruled that the department cannot force states to turn over voter lists, leaving the administration with a string of losses and no court victory to match its demands. Those rulings have preserved state control over voter records, even as the White House pressed the case that stronger access would help clean up rolls and guard against fraud.

The legal fight has also drawn a wider political response. Common Cause and four individual plaintiffs sued in April to block the department from stockpiling voter data for what they said would amount to a national database without congressional approval. The American Civil Liberties Union has separately challenged department suits against Illinois and Connecticut over requests for full, unredacted voter files. The Brennan Center warned that collecting sensitive voter information on that scale could put voters and election officials at risk.

U.S. Department of Justice via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For now, the courtroom record has done more to harden distrust than to rewrite election procedure. States have kept their voter-roll systems, judges have blocked federal attempts to pry them open, and the administration’s litigation has kept election security and federal power at the center of the pre-midterm fight.