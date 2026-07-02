Trump administration moves to loosen nuclear radiation rules

The NRC proposed keeping dose limits unchanged while dropping ALARA, a move that could speed reactor approvals and redraw safety guardrails for nearby communities.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission proposed new radiation-protection rules on Wednesday that would keep existing public and worker dose limits in place while replacing the long-standing ALARA standard, short for “as low as reasonably achievable,” with clearer requirements. The shift lands at the center of the Trump administration’s drive to speed nuclear buildout, cut project costs and make federal review less burdensome for reactor developers.

The NRC said the update would modernize requirements to reflect current science and decades of operating experience, while moving to a more risk-informed and performance-based framework. Under the proposal, licensees would get more flexibility to use modern dose-evaluation methods and broader options for managing occupational exposure. The agency also said caregivers of patients receiving treatments involving radioactive materials could voluntarily receive higher doses to improve patient care, while still remaining under protections built into the rule.

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NRC Chairman Ho K. Nieh defended the change as a cleanup of the rulebook, not a rollback of safety. “We’re raising the standard for regulatory clarity, not lowering the standard for safety,” Nieh said, adding that dose limits would remain unchanged. The commission said retaining ALARA as a separate expectation can add costs and complexity without a measurable safety benefit.

The proposal matters because it reaches beyond paperwork. Radiation standards shape how much exposure workers and neighboring communities can face, how much extra engineering or monitoring developers must build into projects, and how quickly new reactor designs can move through licensing. For utilities and reactor makers, a less ambiguous rule could mean fewer delays and a more permissive regulatory climate. For communities near proposed plants, it raises the stakes of whether faster approvals can still deliver the protections that have long anchored public confidence in nuclear oversight.

The move also fits a larger White House campaign to overhaul the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. A May 23, 2025 executive order called for NRC rulemakings within 18 months, fixed deadlines for reactor license review, an expedited pathway for reactor designs tested by the Energy Department or the Defense Department, and science-based radiation limits rather than the existing model-based approach. The White House has also said that since 1978 only two new reactors have begun construction and entered commercial operation, a figure the administration uses to justify a broader rewrite of nuclear regulation.

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The NRC said the proposal is part of a wholesale revision of its regulations under EO 14300. The agency will take public comments for 45 days after the rule is published in the Federal Register and plans to hold a public meeting during that comment period.