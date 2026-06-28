Trump administration rushes $14.2 million makeover of Lincoln Memorial pool

Algae had already crept back into the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as crews scrambled to finish a $14.2 million makeover before July Fourth.

Crews were skimming, pumping, treating and vacuuming the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool again as the basin turned green with algae ahead of July Fourth. The reset came after a $14.2 million renovation pushed by the Trump administration for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4, 2026, a project that had already drawn scrutiny over speed, cost and who benefited from it.

The reflecting pool is no ordinary water feature. Completed in 1924, two years after the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, it was part of the McMillan Plan vision for the National Mall’s central axis, stretching between the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial. It has also served as a national stage, including the 1963 March on Washington and the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968.

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The basin had long needed maintenance. In 2010, the National Park Service proposed rehabilitating its water supply, drainage and structural system, and in 2016 the agency said about 30 feet of the pool would be drained for basin repairs while 95% of the water feature remained filled. The current overhaul was driven by a different goal: a polished showcase for the nation’s semiquincentennial, not a slower repair of the pool’s underlying systems.

The work quickly became a case study in rushed execution. Multiple reports placed the cost at about $14.2 million, while USA Today said the government had already committed $8.5 million even though Trump had said the job would cost $2 million. The New York Times reported that bulky nanobubbler machines were removed before a promotional event tied to Trump’s UFC birthday party, and the absence of those machines became central to the explanation for why the pool soured again.

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The material problems were visible too. Reports described rips or peeling in the blue sealant used in the renovation, even as the Interior Department and National Park Service crews tried to keep the water clear before Independence Day. A White House spokeswoman said Trump was not involved in selecting Greenwater Services, the company owned by a trust led by John J. Cafaro, but the contracting questions only deepened the sense that image was moving faster than maintenance. The pool’s green return exposed the limits of a cosmetic fix on a heavily used public landmark that has required periodic repair for years.