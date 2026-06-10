Trump advisers met in secret to contain Epstein files backlash

Trump advisers met in the Situation Room without him as the Epstein files fight rattled the White House and exposed a shaky chain of command.

Trump’s Epstein files crisis reached the point where advisers met in the White House Situation Room without Donald Trump present, a rare sign that the backlash had begun to immobilize the presidency itself. The secret meeting with Rep. Lauren Boebert showed how far the administration had drifted from control to containment as pressure mounted from Capitol Hill and Trump’s own allies.

The controversy built in stages. On Feb. 21, 2025, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that the Epstein client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review,” a remark the administration later said referred to Epstein case files, not an actual client list. In February, the Justice Department invited conservative influencers to the White House and handed them binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1,” but much of the material had already been public, angering supporters who expected new disclosures.

By July 7, 2025, the Justice Department and the FBI said a review had found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a client list or held blackmail material. That memo triggered fury from some Trump supporters and MAGA influencers, with critics accusing Bondi of overpromising and then retreating. The uproar gained new force as the House pushed for more transparency through a discharge petition that was poised to reach the 218 votes needed once Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva was sworn in.

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The White House tried to steady the fallout in the most extraordinary setting available. On Nov. 12, 2025, Trump officials met in the Situation Room with Boebert to discuss her push for release of additional Epstein files. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the room was chosen because officials were trying to address lawmakers’ concerns, but she refused to describe what was said inside the classified space.

The Justice Department later moved to show momentum. On Jan. 30, 2026, it said it had published more than 3 million additional pages under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, bringing the total to nearly 3.5 million pages, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The department said more than 500 attorneys and reviewers worked on the release, and that withheld material included duplicates, privileged records, victim-identifying information and child sexual abuse material.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Pressure then shifted back to Bondi. In a closed-door House Oversight and Government Reform Committee interview on May 29, 2026, in Room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building, Bondi said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was “in charge of the process and the entire release of the Epstein files.” She declined to answer questions about conversations with Trump, leaving the central issue untouched: when a scandal forces officials into the Situation Room without the president, the crisis is no longer just political. It is a test of who is actually in command.