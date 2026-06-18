Trump and Iran sign interim deal on oil, uranium and Hormuz

The deal let Iran sell oil at once and promised a two-month push on uranium, but it left nuclear and security disputes unresolved.

The first public text of the Trump-Iran accord gave Tehran immediate oil relief and said Iran would “never produce nuclear weapons,” making the paper itself the clearest test of the deal against the surrounding spin. The 14-point memorandum of understanding was signed remotely sooner than planned, after a formal ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland had been expected for Friday, June 19, 2026.

The agreement took effect as soon as it was signed. That timing mattered: it meant the immediate payoff was not a promise of future diplomacy, but a live shift in leverage, with Iran able to export oil right away and the United States waiving sanctions so Iranian crude could move back into the market. The accord also called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, restoring a route that is central to global energy flows and regional military pressure.

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The nuclear language was sharper than the rest of the text. Under the terms released publicly, Iran was to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, while the broader fight over Tehran’s nuclear program was deferred into a roughly two-month negotiating window. In plain terms, the deal paused the most dangerous immediate escalation while postponing the hardest decision: how far Iran’s nuclear program would be allowed to go, and under what limits.

That delay left enforcement thin and political rather than procedural. Trump warned he could order new strikes if Iran’s leaders failed to comply, giving Washington its clearest enforcement lever and showing that the agreement rested as much on deterrence as on trust. Senior U.S. officials also read the memorandum to journalists after days of secrecy over its contents, underscoring how much pressure had built around the document before its release.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Even with the signing, major disputes remained untouched. The future of Iran’s nuclear program and the broader regional security arrangement were pushed down the road, not solved. For now, the deal offers Iran economic breathing room, gives the United States a claim of immediate progress, and leaves the most consequential questions hanging over an agreement that is provisional by design.