Trump and Pirro clash over Reflecting Pool damage case

Jeanine Pirro left the White House with a large box after meeting Donald Trump, days after he blasted her for dropping the Reflecting Pool vandalism case.

Jeanine Pirro left the White House on Monday carrying a large box after meeting with President Donald Trump, a small visual detail that landed amid a very public rupture over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool case. The meeting came after Trump had attacked the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia for moving to abandon a politically charged prosecution tied to one of Washington’s most visible monuments.

Pirro’s office filed the motion on July 31, 2026, seeking to dismiss the criminal case against former Olympian David Hearn. In that filing, the Justice Department said the damage to the Reflecting Pool was the result of a “botched installation” or “flawed” renovation, not vandalism. The case had centered on peeling blue sealant and a roughly 350-foot slit or gash in the pool’s lining, damage that was first treated as deliberate destruction.

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Trump quickly turned the dispute into a loyalty test inside his own administration. He said Pirro had “choked,” “folded,” or “folded like an umbrella” on the case, and in at least one report said he disagreed “100%” with her conclusion. The comments laid bare the tension between a Justice Department legal reversal and Trump’s insistence that the problem had to be framed as a crime rather than a construction failure.

Photo by Chengxiang LIAO

The fight also exposed a split across agencies. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum continued repeating the vandalism explanation even after Pirro’s filing, keeping the White House and the Department of the Interior out of step with the Justice Department’s new position. That divergence mattered because the renovation itself had been a Trump-prompted project that cost about $14 million to $14.7 million, turning a dispute over workmanship into a high-stakes political embarrassment.

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Despite the criticism, Trump did not fire Pirro after the White House meeting Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. The decision left her in place for the moment, even as the Reflecting Pool case became less about a damaged monument than about who in Trump’s orbit has the authority to define scandal, absorb blame, and keep access to power.