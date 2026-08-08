Trump announces $180 million to train mining workforce for critical minerals

Trump set aside more than $180 million for mining training as his administration pushed to expand critical minerals and cut foreign dependence.

Donald Trump announced more than $180 million in grants to train the mining workforce at a roundtable at the State Department in Washington, D.C., bringing educational leaders from universities and other institutions into a White House push to expand critical mineral production. The money is aimed at educational and trade programs tied to mining, a bet that more trained workers will help lift output in a sector central to advanced manufacturing and defense.

The announcement put workforce training at the center of a debate over what is really slowing U.S. critical mineral production. Mining companies and federal officials have also pointed to permitting delays, financing needs and limited processing capacity as major constraints, which means the grants address only one part of a longer supply-chain problem. Still, the administration is treating labor as a bottleneck worth funding directly, with the new package designed to build the pipeline of people who can work in mines and related trades.

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The $180 million commitment fits into a broader Trump administration campaign on critical minerals. In March 2025, the White House issued an executive order titled Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production, framing domestic mineral output as a national priority. In August 2025, the administration also proposed nearly $1 billion in funding to speed the development of U.S. critical minerals and materials, signaling that the education money is one piece of a much larger federal effort.

That broader effort has also moved through the permitting system. The U.S. Department of the Interior later said the Trump administration added key mining projects to FAST-41 and the Federal Permitting Dashboard, steps intended to accelerate federal review. Together with the education grants, the moves show an administration trying to tackle multiple choke points at once, from classrooms and training programs to permits and project timelines.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The political stakes are high because the United States is still trying to reduce dependence on foreign supply for minerals used in defense systems, batteries and other advanced manufacturing. Whether the new grants can produce measurable gains will depend on how quickly schools and training programs can expand and whether mines, processors and financiers can keep pace.