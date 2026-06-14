Trump announces U.S.-Iran peace deal, Pakistan says signing set for Friday

Trump and Shehbaz Sharif said a U.S.-Iran deal was reached, but Tehran had not confirmed it as signing was set for Friday in Switzerland.

President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a peace agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached, but the announcement landed before any public confirmation from Tehran. Iranian state media later reported that the Iranian government had not yet made a final decision on the proposed deal, keeping the talks in a narrow window between breakthrough and unresolved draft.

Sharif said the agreement calls for the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” and said the two sides were expected to hold a signing ceremony on Friday, June 19, 2026, in Switzerland. The reported timeline suggested a rapid path from announcement to signature, but the absence of a formal Iranian endorsement left the deal politically exposed.

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Trump added his own declaration on Truth Social, saying the deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran was “now complete.” He also said he was authorizing the immediate removal of the U.S. naval blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global oil shipping route that has been under intense strain during the war. Trump told ship operators to “start your engines,” signaling that oil traffic would resume under the agreement.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

Pakistan has been serving as a mediator in the talks, according to multiple reports, with Qatari negotiators traveling to Tehran on Sunday to help finalize the arrangement. A diplomat cited by CBS News said the Qatari delegation was in the Iranian capital to push the truce over the line, underscoring how heavily the process has depended on outside intermediaries rather than direct public diplomacy between Washington and Tehran.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Earlier reports said a 14-page draft memorandum had already been drawn up and that the parties were still working through technical pre-implementation talks. Other accounts said the agreement was expected to be signed electronically, with follow-on technical discussions still needed after the formal step. The development came after more than 100 days of war, making the stakes unusually high for a process that had not yet cleared its final political hurdle.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For now, the central fact is not that the war is over, but that a deal has been announced before Iran’s leadership has publicly locked it in. That gap, between declaration and confirmation, will determine whether the agreement becomes a durable diplomatic shift or another headline that outruns the facts.