Trump approves $846 million in disaster aid for GOP-leaning states

Trump tied more than $846 million in disaster aid to praise for GOP candidates, sharpening questions about who got help and how it was sold.

Trump approved more than $846 million in disaster relief for Republican-leaning states in nine Truth Social posts, then folded the announcements into praise for the candidates he has endorsed in those races. The timing landed as wildfires in Utah neared 100,000 acres, extreme heat strained the Midwest and Northeast, and flash flooding hit Kentucky, underscoring how disaster aid reaches communities facing immediate health and safety threats while also becoming part of a partisan message.

In Louisiana, Trump approved $8.6 million and praised Gov. Jeff Landry, Sen. John Kennedy, “soon to be Senator Julia Letlow,” Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Clay Higgins. All nine states whose requests he approved had voted for him in the 2024 presidential election, a detail that has intensified scrutiny over whether federal relief decisions are being shaped by need, loyalty, or both.

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Wisconsin showed the same tension. Trump posted that the state would receive $22.6 million for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, but Gov. Tony Evers said state officials had not heard anything more. Republican Rep. Tony Wied thanked Trump and said he was glad Northeast Wisconsin would get relief, while Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democrat, also thanked federal representatives for helping secure the money. For communities that have just faced storms and flooding, the aid is immediate; the political framing around it is not.

Donald Trump via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The broader pattern has alarmed analysts tracking disaster declarations. An Urban Institute review of FEMA data found that about 84% of requests from states that voted for Trump in 2024 were approved, compared with about 42% from states that voted for Kamala Harris. A separate March analysis found Trump had approved just 23% of requests from states with a Democratic governor and two Democratic senators, compared with 89% from states with a Republican governor and two Republican senators, the sharpest partisan disparity since FEMA was created in 1979.

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Trump has also rejected aid requests tied to wildfires and flooding from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and denied Washington state’s request after a bomb cyclone, even though FEMA documented $34 million in damage from the storms and flooding. More than 19 Democratic-led states sued the administration last year over withheld FEMA funds. With the general election set for November 3, 2026, disaster declarations are now moving through a landscape where emergency relief and campaign messaging are increasingly intertwined.