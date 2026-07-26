Trump attends Dover transfer for four U.S. soldiers killed in Iran war

Trump and Pete Hegseth watched four flag-draped caskets arrive at Dover as the Iran war pushed the U.S. death toll higher.

Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stood Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware as four U.S. service members returned home in flag-draped caskets after being killed in Iranian attacks in the Middle East. The solemn transfer put the war's toll on display and raised the question hanging over the administration's strategy: how U.S. troops came under lethal attack as the conflict with Iran widened.

The dead were identified as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas; Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28; and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30, of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Three of the four were killed when an Iranian missile hit sleeping quarters at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, while the fourth died in Iraq during a controlled detonation of a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. Family members also attended the ceremony at Dover, where the remains came back to American soil under military protocol.

The transfer was the third such ceremony Trump had attended since the war with Iran began in February 2026. It came as the human cost of the fighting kept climbing: one tally put the number of U.S. service members killed at 18, while another said at least 17 had died and roughly 500 had been wounded since the conflict began.

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That shifting count has sharpened scrutiny of force-protection decisions and the administration's response as U.S. operations in the Middle East absorb more casualties. At Dover, the caskets were the visible result of those decisions, and the transfer showed the war's costs reaching home as the casualty count keeps moving.