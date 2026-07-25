Trump attends rescheduled White House correspondents' dinner after armed disruption

Trump returned to the correspondents’ dinner after an armed attack cut short April’s gala, as the White House press corps reopened an event shadowed by security and mistrust.

Donald Trump returned to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday night at the Waldorf Astoria, nearly three months after an armed assailant rushed a security checkpoint and forced April’s gala to end abruptly. The rescheduled dinner unfolded under heightened security, turning a routine Washington ritual into a test of whether the capital’s political and media institutions could resume normal life after political violence.

The original dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., had gathered Trump, first lady Melania Trump, senior administration officials, and hundreds of reporters when Secret Service officers opened fire on the gunman and evacuated Trump and other officials. The suspect was taken into custody. NBC News later reported that the suspect’s writings reflected anti-Trump sentiment and named administration officials as targets, sharpening the security and press-freedom stakes surrounding the redo.

AI-generated illustration

Trump’s return also revived an older tension between the presidency and the press corps. The White House Correspondents’ Association said its annual dinner underwrites scholarships, awards, and other WHCA activities, but the event has long doubled as a public measure of the relationship between power and the journalists assigned to cover it. Some journalists had urged the association to stand up to Trump at the rescheduled dinner, reflecting how the April attack had left the room more guarded and less willing to treat the evening as a purely ceremonial reset.

Reuters described Trump’s planned remarks as potentially “unifying yet vicious,” a combination that captured the split atmosphere around the event. CBS News reported that the White House said Trump looked forward to “finishing what he started” after the original dinner was derailed by what officials described as a despicable assassination attempt.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Associated Press-linked coverage noted that this was Trump’s first White House Correspondents’ Dinner as president in this term, adding another layer to the night’s significance. Instead of the familiar looseness of past dinners, the Waldorf Astoria gathering carried the marks of a city still adjusting to an attack on a high-profile political-media event and to the more fragile terms under which the presidency, the press, and public life were again sharing the same room.