Trump-backed Andy Biggs wins Arizona governor primary, sets Hobbs rematch

Andy Biggs won Arizona’s Republican governor primary and will face Katie Hobbs again, as GOP nominees also settled in key House races.

Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs won Arizona’s Republican primary for governor, setting up a November rematch with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. The result keeps Arizona at the center of the Republican fight for a battleground state where Donald Trump’s political weight still helps decide who clears the GOP field.

Arizona held its 2026 primary on Tuesday, July 21, after Hobbs signed a bipartisan bill on Feb. 6 shifting the state’s nominating calendar. The primary was set to sort out general-election matchups for governor, secretary of state and several congressional seats, giving Republicans and Democrats a fresh reading on how their voters are lining up before November.

The clearest pattern across the key races was Republican durability in a state that is still closely divided at the congressional level. Arizona’s nine House districts are split 6-3 in favor of Republicans, and all nine incumbents were reelected in 2024. Even so, the biggest House flash points remain Districts 1 and 6, which NBC News described as among the most hotly contested battleground seats in the country as both parties fight for the House majority in 2027.

AI-generated illustration

Biggs’s run for governor opened a deep-red House seat that will draw a new crop of Republican contenders, a sign of how the statewide race is reshaping the party’s map beyond the governor’s office. NBC News projected former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb as the Republican primary winner in District 5, while its district results page showed Nicholas Glenn as the Republican write-in candidate in District 3 with 100% of the vote.

Hobbs now heads into a second-term campaign against a Republican Party that is still strong enough to unify behind a Trump-backed nominee, but exposed enough in Arizona’s swing districts to make the fall competitive. Biggs’s victory gives Republicans a candidate with national profile and conservative base appeal, while the House contests around Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert remain the sharper test of whether the party can turn primary enthusiasm into November wins.