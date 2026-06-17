Trump-backed candidate loses Georgia governor runoff despite $100 million spend

Rick Jackson spent more than $100 million and still beat Trump-backed Burt Jones in Georgia, a rare GOP primary setback that showed how costly defiance can be.

Rick Jackson’s more than $100 million gamble paid off in Georgia, where the billionaire healthcare executive defeated Trump-backed Burt Jones in the Republican runoff for governor even after Gov. Brian Kemp joined Jones’ side days before the vote. The race was called at 6:45 p.m. with 99% of ballots counted, sealing a rare setback for President Donald Trump in a contest that became a test of how far money could blunt his endorsement.

Jackson’s victory sharpened the central question hanging over the Republican primary season: whether Trump’s backing still decides races, or whether a candidate with enough cash and enough local muscle can overpower it. Jackson, who has been described in coverage as a billionaire and a billionaire healthcare executive, put more than $100 million into the campaign, much of it from his own pocket. Some accounts also noted his rise from poverty and time in Atlanta public housing, giving the race an outsider-versus-establishment edge that matched the scale of the spending.

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The Georgia result stood out because Jones did not lack establishment support. Trump endorsed him, and Kemp’s endorsement gave Jones the backing of both the former president and the sitting governor of Georgia. That combination usually carries real force in a Republican runoff, but it was not enough against a campaign that could saturate the airwaves, build a large field operation and turn the race into a referendum on whether money can buy a firewall against Trump.

Trump’s influence remained formidable elsewhere. Barry Moore won the Alabama Republican Senate runoff and became the heavy favorite to succeed Sen. Tommy Tuberville, while Trump’s pick for Oklahoma governor, Mike Mazzei, advanced to a runoff against Attorney General Gentner Drummond after no candidate won a majority. Across Alabama, California, the District of Columbia, Georgia and Oklahoma, Tuesday’s primaries showed a Republican Party still shaped by Trump’s brand, even if not every race bent to it in the same way.

The split results point to a more complicated reality than simple dominance or decline. Trump’s endorsement remains one of the most valuable assets in the party, but Georgia showed it can be blunted by money, local dynamics and candidate quality when a rival can meet it with extraordinary resources. The price of defying Trump is still high, but Jackson’s win showed that in the right race, it is now high enough to buy around.