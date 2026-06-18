Trump-backed plan aims to rebuild Penn Station by 2027

Penn Station’s latest rebuild promises a new Eighth Avenue entrance, open concourses and more track capacity, with construction targeted to start by the end of 2027.

Penn Station’s latest rebuild pitch tries to answer the question commuters have waited decades to hear: will this one finally fix the station’s daily choke points? The Trump-backed federal effort now controlling the project says it will replace cramped underground walkways with open concourses, add better wayfinding and retail, expand track capacity and create a grand entrance on Eighth Avenue leading into a new train hall.

The U.S. Department of Transportation took control of the transformation in April 2025 and has already put $43 million in federal grant funding into the effort. In May 2026, the department announced another $200 million to push the reconstruction plan forward, as the current schedule points to construction beginning by the end of 2027. Penn Transformation Partners, a joint venture of Halmar and Skanska, has been selected as master developer under what officials describe as a progressive public-private partnership.

AI-generated illustration

For riders, the stakes are measured in daily pressure, not architectural drawings. Amtrak says New York Penn Station is the busiest train station complex in the Western Hemisphere and served more than 12 million Amtrak passengers in fiscal year 2024, nearly 18% of its total ridership and nearly 45% of Northeast Corridor travel. When NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road are counted, the station complex handles about 100 million passengers a year and more than 1,000 daily train movements.

Supporters say the plan would finally make the station more workable for New Jersey and Long Island commuters, Amtrak travelers, Madison Square Garden customers and pedestrians moving through Midtown Manhattan. The design also calls for improvements to the station’s subterranean structure and a classical-style cladding treatment for Madison Square Garden, a reminder that the project is still trying to reconcile transit needs with a private arena that has long dominated the site.

Photo by Mario Spencer

The politics around Penn Station are as layered as the tracks below street level. Since 2024, a Penn Station Working Advisory Group with more than 50 organizations has been advising the effort, including local stakeholders, community groups, transit riders, elected officials and partner agencies. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and railroad partners unveiled a Penn Station reconstruction vision in June 2023, but funding and development disputes slowed momentum before the federal government pulled the process into a new phase.

Arturoramos via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

That long detour carries the weight of Penn Station’s original loss. The Beaux-Arts Pennsylvania Station began coming down on October 28, 1963, after the railroad moved to sell the air rights and replace it with Madison Square Garden and office development. Six decades later, the central test remains the same: whether the next grand plan can produce a station that is not just celebrated on paper, but easier to move through on a crowded morning.