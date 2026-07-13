Trump backs Darline Graham Nordone to replace Lindsey Graham in Senate

Trump and Tim Scott pushed Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham’s sister, as South Carolina raced toward a temporary Senate appointment and fast GOP primary.

Donald Trump backed Darline Graham Nordone to take Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat, elevating the former senator’s younger sister from a thin public record into South Carolina’s most watched Republican succession fight.

Tim Scott added his support on X, calling Nordone a “fantastic pick” and saying she understands Lindsey Graham’s love for family, South Carolina and the country. The endorsement fused family loyalty with party power at a moment when South Carolina Republicans are weighing whether the seat should stay inside the Graham circle or open into a broader contest.

Nordone is not a career politician. Her public life has centered on state service and family ties: she worked for years as director of public information for the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department and now serves as a commissioner for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. The only political footprint attached to her name is limited, including an appearance in a 2002 campaign advertisement for her brother.

South Carolina law gives the governor authority to appoint a temporary U.S. Senate replacement when a vacancy occurs, and Henry McMaster now faces a choice that will shape both the short-term Senate balance and the November ballot line. Because the vacancy came more than 100 days before the November election, the state will also hold a special Republican primary to choose the party’s nominee for the special election. AP-based reporting placed the filing period opening July 21, 2026, with the special primary on Aug. 11 and a possible runoff on Aug. 25.

Lindsey Graham had held the Senate seat since 2003 and was seeking a fifth term before his death, making the replacement battle a test of continuity inside a party that has long been shaped by his standing in Washington. Politico described an immediate Republican scramble over the appointment, while Michelle LeClair, a McMaster spokesperson, said the governor’s office was focused on honoring Graham’s life and service.

Graham died at 71 after an aortic dissection linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a preliminary medical examiner finding.