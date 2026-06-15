Trump becomes second-oldest president in U.S. history at 80

Donald Trump turned 80, becoming the second-oldest president in U.S. history. If he finishes his second term, he will leave office older than any president before him.

Donald Trump turned 80 on June 14, becoming the second-oldest president in U.S. history and putting new focus on the age questions that shaped the 2024 campaign. He entered his second term on January 20, 2025, at 78 years and 220 days, the oldest person ever sworn in as president.

The milestone places Trump behind Joe Biden in the history books for age in office, even though Biden was the older of the two when he took the oath on January 20, 2021, at 78 years and 61 days. Age became one of the defining issues of the 2024 race after concerns about Biden’s fitness dominated the campaign, and Trump’s 80th birthday only sharpens the contrast between the two men’s presidencies.

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Trump is also only the second president in U.S. history to serve nonconsecutive terms, after Grover Cleveland. That unusual path means his age will remain part of the public record for as long as he stays in office, especially because if he completes this second term he would leave office older than any previous president.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York. Encyclopaedia Britannica lists him as the 45th and 47th president of the United States, underscoring the singular nature of his return to the White House. For now, the record is straightforward: Trump became the oldest president ever inaugurated in 2025, then crossed into his 80s with more time left in office than any predecessor has ever had at that age.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The scrutiny now attached to Trump reflects a broader change in presidential politics, where age, fitness and visibility have become central questions of governance rather than side issues. In Trump’s case, the numbers alone frame the debate: 80 years old, a second nonconsecutive term, and a presidency that could outlast every age marker that came before it.