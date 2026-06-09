Trump blames Iran after U.S. Apache helicopter goes down near Oman

An Apache went down near the Strait of Hormuz, and Trump blamed Iran before the two pilots were pulled out safely within about two hours.

A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter went down near the Strait of Hormuz off Oman, and the episode quickly turned into a test of how far Washington is willing to go. U.S. Central Command said the two crew members were rescued and were in stable condition after being located by an unmanned surface vessel from Navy Task Force 59, underscoring how close a routine patrol can come to a fast-moving crisis.

Donald Trump moved first, accusing Iran of shooting down the aircraft and saying military officials told him, “the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters” while it was patrolling over the waterway. He said the two service members were “safe and uninjured” and wrote that the United States “must, of necessity, respond,” but he did not spell out what that response would be. A U.S. official later told NBC News that current indications pointed to an Iranian drone as the likely cause, while Central Command said the incident was still under investigation.

The crash landed in a region already primed for miscalculation. Trump had said just before the incident that a deal with Tehran might be reached in “two or three days,” a signal that diplomacy and deterrence were running side by side. At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had warned that foreign forces near Iran’s territory faced constant risk from “human errors,” accidents or being caught in crossfire. Those warnings now sit beside a military incident that could harden positions on both sides.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Strait of Hormuz gives the episode its wider economic weight. The narrow passage is a critical route for global oil shipments, and U.S. officials have repeatedly framed Iranian activity there as a threat to freedom of navigation and to the world economy. That makes the response choices unusually narrow: Washington can reinforce maritime patrols, tighten pressure on Tehran, or answer with a limited military move, but each step carries the risk of dragging a single incident into a broader confrontation. For now, the immediate facts are the rescue, the accusation and the uncertainty in between.