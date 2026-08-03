Trump blasts Jeanine Pirro after Reflecting Pool vandalism case is dropped

Trump attacked Jeanine Pirro after the Justice Department moved to drop the Reflecting Pool case, exposing a clash over prosecutorial independence and loyalty.

President Donald Trump attacked Jeanine Pirro after his own Justice Department moved to drop the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism case, saying the U.S. attorney had “folded like an umbrella” and had “choked” on the matter. Trump also said he disagreed “100%” with Pirro’s decision, putting a high-profile criminal case and the independence of federal prosecutors in the same frame.

The dispute centered on David Hearn, a former U.S. Olympian who was indicted July 2 on a felony destruction-of-property charge tied to alleged damage at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. The charge exposed him to as much as 10 years in prison if he had been convicted. But on July 31, Pirro’s office moved to dismiss the case after new evidence suggested the damage was not vandalism at all.

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Justice Department lawyers said the harm appeared to stem from “flawed installation by the contractor” rather than deliberate destruction. Other descriptions in the record called it “shoddy construction,” and Interior Department records showed the work on the Trump-prompted renovation had been rushed and flawed from the start. Reuters reported the renovation cost $14.7 million, underscoring how a case built around vandalism became instead a dispute over whether construction failures had been mistaken for criminal conduct.

Pirro’s July 31 filing said it was difficult to attribute the widespread damage to vandalism beyond a reasonable doubt, a standard that matters in federal criminal cases because prosecutors must be able to prove guilt before a jury, not simply sustain a political narrative. That position directly contradicted Trump’s insistence that vandals caused the damage at the Reflecting Pool, the long rectangular basin between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument that is among the capital’s most visible landmarks.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Trump publicly criticized Pirro on Aug. 1, and some reports said he was considering removing her from office. The clash carried added weight because Pirro was confirmed as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia in 2025 after a career that included a prominent role as a Fox News host. Her decision to back away from the case showed a Justice Department willing to retreat when the evidence did not support the charge, even as the president demanded a harder line from one of his own appointees.