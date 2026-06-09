Trump booed at Madison Square Garden during NBA Finals game

Loud boos rolled through Madison Square Garden when Donald Trump appeared on the Jumbotron, turning Game 3 into a security-heavy political spectacle.

Donald Trump was booed loudly at Madison Square Garden on Monday night when he appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem, turning Game 3 of the NBA Finals into a night where sports, politics and public mood collided in real time. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, and his presence overshadowed a matchup that already carried rare pressure for the New York Knicks.

Trump attended as a guest of Knicks president James Dolan and watched from a luxury box as the Knicks tried to protect a 2-0 series lead against the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs left with a 115-111 win, cutting New York’s lead to 2-1 and snapping the Knicks’ 13-game postseason winning streak. Victor Wembanyama was central to the Spurs’ response, and the game extended the Finals beyond a three-game sweep storyline that had seemed possible before tipoff.

Outside the arena, Trump’s visit brought black metal fencing, restricted pedestrian traffic and long security delays across Midtown Manhattan. A planned watch party outside Madison Square Garden was canceled because Trump was attending, with the change made in coordination with the Secret Service and the NYPD. The controls added another layer of difficulty to a night already defined by demand, because this was the first Knicks home Finals game in 27 years, since 1999, and tickets were among the hardest to get in the city.

The crowd reaction inside the building was immediate and unmistakable. Fans booed as Trump flashed on the video boards during the anthem, a split-screen moment that reflected how easily a championship setting can become a venue for political expression. Trump later told reporters at JFK Airport that the reaction was “amazing” and said he thought it was “mostly cheers,” even as the sound inside the Garden told a different story.

The night also carried the kind of celebrity-and-access economy that now shadows major New York events. Two celebrity-row seats for Game 3 drew a winning bid of $1 million, underscoring how valuable a spot inside the building had become. Yet the scene that lingered was not a seat price or a box-level guest list, but the reaction to a president in a place where the public came for basketball and found itself watching a referendum on attention, power and who gets to move freely in the city.