Trump booed at NBA Finals as sports deepen political divide

Trump’s first NBA Finals appearance drew loud boos in New York, while a White House UFC card set for his birthday promises cheers on the South Lawn.

Donald Trump’s first trip by a sitting U.S. president to an NBA Finals game became a loud measure of how far sports have moved from neutral ground. At Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on June 8, fans booed him during the national anthem and again when his image appeared on the Jumbotron, even after chants of “U-S-A! U-S-A!” rolled through the arena.

The scene came during the New York Knicks’ 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, a defeat that snapped a 13-game playoff winning streak and turned a marquee basketball night into a political flashpoint. The building had extra security for Trump’s visit, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was also in attendance. Trump later brushed off the reaction and said it was “mostly cheers.”

The backlash did not stay inside the arena. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump’s appearance a “vibe killer” because it forced shutdowns of popular watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, a reminder that even the perimeter of the event had to be managed around presidential security and political theater. White House spokesperson Olivia Wales took the opposite line, describing Trump as a lifelong sports fan and framing the visit as part of his broader interest in sports culture.

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That split reception has become the defining feature of Trump’s relationship with major sports. In basketball, the president was met with hostility in one of the country’s most iconic arenas. In mixed martial arts, he has long been welcomed as a celebrity ally, and that contrast is set to sharpen again on June 14, when he is scheduled to attend a UFC event on the White House South Lawn, his 80th birthday and Flag Day.

The UFC is branding the card UFC Freedom 250, tying it to the 250th anniversary of the United States and describing it as a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit. The event is expected to be the first live professional sporting event ever held on the South Lawn, and the card is projected to feature about six to seven fights.

Photo by Charles Criscuolo

The White House event has also drawn legal and ethical scrutiny. A federal judge refused to block the show, even as a lawsuit seeks to stop it on the grounds that it violates National Park Service rules barring sporting events on federal parklands. Critics have also pointed to Trump’s reported purchase of up to $50,000 in TKO stock, raising conflict-of-interest concerns around the UFC’s parent company. With Dana White, UFC’s chief executive, among Trump’s closest allies, the symbolism is unmistakable: in modern American sports, the crowd now often tells the political story before the scoreboard does.