Trump calls off Iran strikes as talks advance, Kharg Island looms

Trump shelved planned strikes on Iran as talks advanced. Kharg Island, the terminal for nearly all of Iran’s oil exports, became the central escalation risk.

Trump called off scheduled strikes on Iran and tied the decision to progress in talks with Tehran, shifting attention to the narrow set of targets that could still upend the crisis. At the center of that debate is Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, where any attack would do more than hit infrastructure. It would threaten the country’s revenue stream and raise the risk of a wider confrontation in the Persian Gulf.

Kharg Island handles nearly all of Iran’s oil exports. Britannica says the terminal can load 10 supertankers at once and has a capacity of about 7 million barrels a day. The Center for Strategic and International Studies says the island accounts for nearly all of Iran’s average export volume of about 1.5 million barrels a day, and that it could be taken offline by disabling loading equipment, damaging storage tanks or cutting off the flow of crude.

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A recent CSIS analysis said a U.S. or Israeli campaign could include blockading or seizing Kharg Island, a reminder that military capability is not the same as strategic wisdom. Even if an operation succeeded, the consequences would extend far beyond the island itself. Tehran would see such a move as an assault on its oil income, while energy markets would absorb the shock of a possible disruption to one of the world’s most sensitive shipping corridors.

The diplomatic pressure around Trump’s decision came from Gulf partners that wanted more time for negotiations. Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates asked for a delay, and Trump said he canceled a Tuesday attack while “serious negotiations” were underway. That hesitation reflects a familiar regional calculation: strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure could quickly spill over into retaliation, higher shipping risk and broader instability for neighbors already exposed to any conflict in the Gulf.

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The historical warning is the Tanker War of the Iran-Iraq conflict, when attacks on shipping and oil tankers in the Persian Gulf helped pull the United States into direct confrontation with Iran. Kharg Island now sits in that same strategic lane, where oil, naval power and diplomacy collide. The issue is not whether the island can be struck, but what a strike would unleash.