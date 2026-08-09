Trump campaign and White House posts lose Taylor Swift songs on TikTok

Taylor Swift songs disappeared from Trump campaign and White House TikToks after fans noticed the audio had been muted or restricted.

Several TikTok posts from Donald Trump’s campaign and the White House lost Taylor Swift songs after the clips drew copyright restrictions and fan attention. One Trump team video featuring Donald and Melania Trump appeared with Swift’s 2019 song “August” before the sound was restricted on TikTok.

The removals went beyond a single post. A Reuters-linked summary said the songs cut from Trump-related videos included “August,” “Opalite” and “Father Figure,” while a White House TikTok that had used Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” in November 2025 was later removed. Fans noticed Swift’s music had been silenced on several posts, turning the edits into a public sign of how quickly political clips can run into platform enforcement.

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The episode pointed to the legal and strategic risks of using copyrighted pop music to shape campaign messaging. TikTok can flag audio for copyright restrictions, and once a sound is removed or muted, the entire tone of a post can change. In this case, the music had been part of the message before the platform stripped it away, leaving the Trump operation to absorb the backlash as well as the loss of the soundtrack.

The Swift dispute also sat inside a wider clash between the Trump administration and major artists who have objected to their music being used in political posts. Sabrina Carpenter told the White House to stop using her music in December 2025, and Ariana Grande’s music was removed from a White House video after objections in June 2026. Those objections show how political teams can run into problems not just with copyright law, but with artists who are willing to challenge the use of their songs in official and campaign content.

Source: DonkeyHotey via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

The repeated removals suggest a message-testing risk for Trump-aligned accounts that use pop culture to borrow energy, recognition and emotion from a massive fan base. When a campaign clip is built around a chart-topping song, the sound is not just decoration: it helps carry the post across a platform designed for fast, emotional sharing. If the audio is later pulled, the post can become a second story in its own right, with the disappearance of the song overshadowing the original political message.