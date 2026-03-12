President Trump traveled to Kentucky, amplifying his opposition to Rep. Thomas Massie and causing significant traffic disruptions along I-75.

President Donald Trump escalated his opposition to Representative Thomas Massie with a high-profile visit to Kentucky this week, marking a new phase in the ongoing rift between the two Republicans. The visit, which drew national media attention, also led to significant traffic disruptions in the Cincinnati metro area, particularly along I-75.

Trump Ramps Up Anti-Massie Campaign

Trump’s recent trip to Kentucky is the latest salvo in his increasingly public campaign against Massie. According to Axios, the former president’s appearance in the state was described as a “stark escalation” of his efforts to unseat the incumbent congressman. The visit signals Trump’s willingness to directly engage in local Republican primaries, targeting lawmakers he views as insufficiently loyal or out of step with his agenda.

Traffic Disruptions Underscore Event’s Impact

Coverage from WCPO 9 Cincinnati highlighted the logistical fallout from Trump’s trip, noting that his presence in the region led to significant backups on I-75. The interstate, a key artery for commuters and commercial traffic between Kentucky and Ohio, experienced delays as security measures and crowds converged near the event site. Official traffic count data regularly show I-75 as one of the busiest corridors in the region, amplifying the impact of such large-scale political events.

Major delays were reported during peak travel hours.

Local law enforcement and event organizers coordinated to manage the increased volume of vehicles.

Some area businesses noted disruptions to deliveries and customer access due to the backups.

Massie’s Position in Kentucky Politics

Representative Massie, a Republican known for his libertarian-leaning positions, has periodically clashed with GOP leadership and was one of the few Republicans to break with Trump on several key votes. Statistical analysis shows that Massie’s voting alignment with Trump has lagged behind most of his Republican colleagues, which has fueled tensions between the two figures. Massie’s district, which covers a large swath of northern Kentucky, has historically leaned conservative, but Trump’s intervention could test local loyalties ahead of the coming election cycle.

The Cook Political Report recently noted that Kentucky’s congressional districts remain reliably Republican, but primary contests can be shaped by high-profile endorsements or opposition from national figures. Trump’s decision to single out Massie could mobilize both supporters and critics within the district.

Looking Ahead: What’s at Stake

As Trump intensifies his involvement in Kentucky’s primary politics, the state’s voters may face a more polarized contest. Massie’s campaign finance filings, available through the Federal Election Commission, show a strong fundraising base, but Trump’s national profile and ability to draw large crowds could reshape the race’s dynamics.

How Kentucky Republicans respond to Trump’s anti-Massie campaign will be closely watched, both for its impact on this year’s primary results and for what it signals about the broader direction of the GOP. With traffic disruptions underscoring the scale of Trump’s visit, the spotlight remains firmly on Kentucky as the contest heats up.