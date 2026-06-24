Trump cancels housing bill signing, demands election overhaul first

Trump scrapped a Capitol signing for a bipartisan housing bill, saying he would wait for his elections overhaul. The move turned a GOP affordability win into a public fight.

President Donald Trump canceled a planned Capitol Hill signing ceremony for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, saying he would not sign it until Congress passed the SAVE America Act. The White House ceremony, set for the U.S. Capitol in Washington, was called off just hours before it was due to begin, and Trump described the housing bill as of “minor importance.”

The housing measure had already cleared the U.S. House of Representatives in May by a 396-13 vote and had also passed the Senate in amended form. That made it one of the rare bipartisan housing packages to move through Congress this year, with lawmakers presenting it as a direct attempt to expand financing for affordable housing and provide grants for planning and community development activities.

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Trump tied the bill to the SAVE America Act, a voter-registration and voter-ID measure that would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and photo identification to vote. He has called the elections bill a “National Emergency,” and he has previously threatened to withhold his signature from unrelated legislation until it advances.

The latest standoff puts Senate Republicans in a familiar bind. They were already short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster on the SAVE America Act, and congressional Republicans had been weighing how to keep pressure on the chamber. Trump’s refusal to sign the housing bill raised the stakes by making one bill a bargaining chip for the other.

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That collision also exposed a split in Republican message discipline. House Financial Services Chairman French Hill and Ranking Member Maxine Waters had framed the housing legislation as a major supply-and-costs package meant to ease regulations, speed construction and improve affordability. House Republicans had wanted to showcase it as a concrete accomplishment ahead of the midterm elections, but Trump’s cancellation turned that plan into a public clash between the White House and GOP congressional leaders. If the housing bill stalls, the financing and grant provisions lawmakers approved for affordable housing, planning and community development will remain on hold while the fight over election law takes over the floor.