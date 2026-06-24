Trump cancels housing bill signing, demands passage of SAVE America Act

Trump scrapped a Capitol signing for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, tying the bill to a fight over the SAVE America Act.

Donald Trump canceled a planned Capitol signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act on Wednesday and said he would not sign the housing bill until Congress passes the SAVE America Act. The move halted a measure that had cleared both chambers with huge bipartisan majorities.

Trump announced the reversal in a Truth Social post roughly an hour before the ceremony, saying the event was off until Congress passes the “desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT,” which he called a “National Emergency.” The housing measure was scheduled to be signed at the Capitol, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had been promoting the ceremony as recently as Tuesday night.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Trump wanted to see more progress on the SAVE America Act before signing the housing bill and that the president was using part of the 10-day constitutional window before a bill becomes law without a signature. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the cancellation was Trump’s call. Trump met with Republican senators at lunch shortly before the signing was called off.

The housing package itself was built from two separate tracks. The Senate version, the Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream to Housing Act of 2025, was introduced on August 1, 2025, and later folded into an amended defense bill that passed the Senate on October 9, 2025. A separate House bill, H.R. 6644, the Housing for the 21st Century Act, was reported by the House Financial Services Committee on January 15, 2026, passed the House on February 9, 2026, and cleared the Senate on March 12, 2026.

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Congressional Research Service says H.R. 6644 contains five titles and 25 sections, while the Senate housing package contains eight titles and 40 sections. The bill is designed to lower costs by building more homes and restricting large investors from buying certain single-family homes.

The SAVE America Act, introduced in the House on January 30, 2026, would require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and photo identification to vote.