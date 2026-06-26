Trump cancels housing bill signing, links it to elections measure

Trump canceled a housing bill signing and tied it to a voting measure, stalling a rare bipartisan package after the House passed it 358-32 and the Senate 85-5.

Donald Trump canceled a planned signing ceremony for the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and linked his approval of the bill to passage of the SAVE America Act, putting a sweeping bipartisan housing package in limbo just as Congress sent it to the White House. The move came after the Senate approved the measure 85-5 on Monday, June 22, 2026, and the House followed with a 358-32 vote on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Thursday, June 25, 2026, that Congress would transmit the bill to Trump for his signature after a more than three-hour White House meeting with the president that he described as "very productive." Johnson said, "We’re on exactly the same page," but he did not give a timetable for when the bill would reach Trump’s desk. Trump had already scrapped a planned Capitol signing ceremony for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and said he would not sign the housing bill until Congress passes the elections measure Republicans have struggled to move in the Senate because of the 60-vote threshold and expected Democratic opposition.

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The standoff underscored the gap between the bill’s broad political support and the uncertainty surrounding enactment. Housing-policy groups said the final package drew on more than 60 bills, a scale that has helped it win praise from housing advocates and industry groups alike. The National Housing Conference called the House vote a major milestone in the effort to address America’s housing challenges, while the Bipartisan Policy Center said the final bill incorporated provisions from more than 60 pieces of legislation introduced in the House, Senate, or both chambers.

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If Trump signs it, the bill would touch several corners of the housing market. It includes changes to federal housing programs, grants for affordable housing planning, reforms for manufactured housing, adjustments to FHA multifamily loan limits, new oversight for housing counseling, and provisions affecting veterans housing and community banks. Supporters say those changes are meant to speed construction, expand supply, and ease costs for homebuyers and renters, while also giving local planning efforts more support in the zoning and development fights that have slowed new housing in many places. The timing now rests with Trump, and Congress could still send the measure forward without immediately resolving when it becomes law.