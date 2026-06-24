Trump cancels housing bill signing, tying it to voter-ID push

Trump scrapped a Capitol signing for a bipartisan housing bill about an hour before it began, tying the ceremony to his voter-ID push.

Donald Trump canceled a planned Capitol signing of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act about an hour before it was to begin, abruptly halting a bipartisan victory Republicans and Democrats had expected to claim together. The White House had still been promoting the ceremony Tuesday night, and House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune had been set to appear with Trump in Washington.

The bill had cleared the Senate on Monday, June 23, 2026, by an 85-5 vote and the House on Tuesday, June 24, by a 358-32 margin, with all 32 no votes coming from Republicans. Trump tied the signing directly to passage of the SAVE America Act, his push for nationwide voter-ID requirements and tighter election rules, which has stalled in the Senate because Republicans do not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The housing package was described by lawmakers and aides as the most comprehensive housing legislation in decades, and it was the product of almost a year of negotiations. Its provisions are aimed at increasing housing supply, making homes more affordable and encouraging homeownership, while also limiting the role of large institutional investors in the single-family housing market. Reported details say it would cap large institutional investors at 350 single-family homes per firm.

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The cancellation added another layer of friction between Trump and congressional Republicans who had hoped to present the measure as a rare bipartisan accomplishment heading into the 2026 midterms. Housing affordability and the broader cost of living remain central voter concerns, and the bill’s broad support in both chambers had made it an unusually clear example of cross-party dealmaking on Capitol Hill.

Johnson said Trump had told him he wanted to use the 10-day constitutional window before signing and that he expected Trump to sign within that period. Under the Constitution, a bill becomes law automatically if the president takes no action within 10 days, excluding Sundays, while Congress is in session, and Congress can also override a veto. Johnson also said he had spoken with Trump earlier Wednesday about possibly folding a watered-down version of SAVE America Act provisions into a party-line budget reconciliation bill.

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Thune said he had just heard the news and had no immediate reaction. Elizabeth Warren dismissed the move as something that “just doesn’t make any sense.” The dispute came as Trump has repeatedly pressed Republicans to abolish or weaken the filibuster to advance his elections agenda, leaving the housing bill caught between a bipartisan deal and a separate fight over how far Senate Republicans are willing to go to satisfy the president.