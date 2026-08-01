Trump clashes with Pirro after prosecutor blames Reflecting Pool damage on construction

Pirro’s office said the Reflecting Pool’s peeling sealant came from botched construction, not vandalism, setting off a public split with Trump, who said he disagreed “100%.”

Jeanine Pirro’s office in Washington said new evidence showed the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was damaged by flawed installation, not vandalism, putting the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia directly at odds with President Donald Trump’s preferred account. Trump then rejected her position, saying on Truth Social that he disagreed “100%” and insisting, “To me, it was a pure case of VANDALISM.”

The clash grew out of a criminal case against David Hearn, a former Olympian accused of damaging newly installed sealant at the pool during a June 19, 2026 incident. One account said Hearn was indicted on July 2, 2026, on a felony destruction of property charge and faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Pirro’s office later moved to dismiss the case, saying evidence pointed to “botched installation,” “flawed installation by the contractor,” or a “hasty and botched” renovation rather than an intentional attack.

AI-generated illustration

Prosecutors said the damage was widespread enough that it was difficult to pin on vandalism and, beyond that, to prove vandalism beyond a reasonable doubt. That reasoning undercut the president’s narrative and exposed a rare public split between Trump and one of his own appointees, with Pirro standing behind a legal judgment that did not match Trump’s political framing.

The dispute also pulled the renovation itself back into view. The Reflecting Pool work was described as a Trump-promoted project that cost about $14 million and was undertaken ahead of America’s 250th anniversary. What was meant to be a symbolic restoration near the Lincoln Memorial instead became a test of how federal prosecutors in Washington handle politically sensitive cases when the evidence leads away from the president’s preferred story.

Source: geralt via Pixabay

Pirro, who serves as the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, has now become the face of that tension. Her office’s decision to treat the damage as a construction failure rather than vandalism raised a sharper question than the pool’s peeling sealant: whether federal law enforcement in the capital can contradict a president publicly, even when the facts point elsewhere.