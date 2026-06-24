Trump clashes with Senate Republicans after canceling housing bill signing

Trump’s canceled housing-bill signing gave way to a shouting match with Bill Cassidy, exposing how far his grip on Senate Republicans still reaches, and where it is slipping.

Donald Trump walked into the Capitol on Wednesday for a tense lunch with Senate Republicans after scrapping a signing ceremony for a bipartisan housing bill that GOP lawmakers had been promoting as an election-year win. Instead of a celebration around H.R. 6644, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, the meeting quickly turned into a test of Trump’s control over the Senate wing of his party.

The bill Trump had just pulled from the spotlight was designed to make housing easier to build and more affordable by expanding financing and other tools. Congress.gov records show the House Financial Services Committee reported the measure on January 15, 2026, and the House passed it on February 9, 2026. Its fate now sits inside a broader Republican problem: Trump can still dominate the party’s agenda, but he can also derail the very legislative victories senators want to claim.

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Inside the closed-door lunch, multiple accounts described a shouting match between Trump and outgoing Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. CBS News reported that Trump told Cassidy to sit down at one point. The clash centered on the War Powers Resolution and the United States military conflict with Iran, with senators and sources saying Cassidy pressed Trump over the issue as the administration’s posture toward Iran came under scrutiny.

The confrontation came only days after the Senate voted on June 16, 2026, on a joint resolution directing the removal of U.S. forces from hostilities involving Iran. That vote made the lunch more than a private quarrel. It placed Trump in the middle of an active fight with senators over constitutional war powers, and it showed that even Republican lawmakers who usually back him can still force friction when the issue is military escalation rather than party messaging.

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Trump later described the lunch as a “really great meeting,” but the scene underscored a widening strain with Senate Republicans who have spent recent weeks dealing with abrupt reversals and public outbursts that upend their plans. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other Republicans have had to keep adjusting around Trump’s sudden decisions, a sign that his leverage remains powerful but no longer always disciplined. With the 2026 midterm elections approaching and control of Congress at stake, the episode raised a harder question than who won the lunch: whether Senate Republicans can still deliver governing results when Trump can cancel, reroute, or collide with their agenda on a whim.