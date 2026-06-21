Trump coal push backs plants cited repeatedly for pollution violations

Federal coal aid is flowing to 12 plants, even as at least three have long records of pollution violations that leave nearby communities with the cleanup and health costs.

Communities living near coal plants are still paying for chronic pollution while federal help keeps flowing to some of the worst offenders. At least three of the 12 plants backed by the Trump administration have repeatedly been cited for violating environmental regulations, deepening concerns that public money is propping up facilities with long compliance records and sizable health costs.

The administration has moved to subsidize aging coal plants, expand coal mining and leasing, and build out coal infrastructure, all while revisiting pollution rules that govern the sector. The Energy Department said on June 4, 2026, that those steps were meant to strengthen grid reliability and national security, lower energy costs, and support American coal workers.

But the federal government has also known for decades that coal plants present persistent enforcement problems. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has pursued a coordinated coal-fired power plant enforcement strategy since 1999, a sign that compliance issues at these facilities have been a long-running federal concern rather than a new problem.

Photo by Tanhauser Vázquez R.

Environmental groups say the Trump administration went further than policy support and gave plants a direct pass on pollution limits. The Environmental Defense Fund said on February 19, 2026, that the administration handed out expansive Clean Air Act exemptions allowing coal plants to ignore limits on hazardous air pollutants such as mercury and other heavy metals. The group argued that those exemptions allowed plants to keep emitting dangerous pollution while receiving federal backing.

The Natural Resources Defense Council said on February 26, 2026, that sulfur dioxide pollution from coal plants rose 18 percent in 2025, with exempted plants leading the way. That increase sharpened questions about whether the federal push is protecting the grid or shifting the burden onto families living downwind of aging plants and onto ratepayers who may ultimately shoulder the cost of keeping them running.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The broader policy has become a test of federal accountability. Donald J. Trump’s coal agenda has centered on preventing shutdowns, expanding infrastructure, and keeping plants online longer, but the evidence cited by environmental advocates points in the opposite direction: more federal support for facilities with repeat violations and more pollution released into the air. For residents near those plants, the result is familiar enough, more emissions now and more cleanup later.