Trump convenes Cabinet at Camp David as Iran war simmers

Trump took his Cabinet to Camp David as Iran war tensions simmered, putting military, diplomatic and political choices under one secluded roof.

Donald Trump gathered his Cabinet at Camp David on Friday, bringing his top advisers to the secluded Maryland retreat as his war with Iran and gasoline prices pressed on the White House. The meeting in Thurmont, Maryland, was his 13th Cabinet meeting of his second term, and Karoline Leavitt had previewed it as “a lot of fun and something different for the Cabinet to experience together.”

The setting itself carried weight. Camp David is not a routine venue for day-to-day governance; it is where presidents go for privacy, strategy and high-level coordination, and the White House gave reporters a rare look at the retreat’s inner rooms, with one official calling it “very unique” and “a very, very special room.” The choice suggested that Trump wanted his Cabinet away from Washington’s glare while the Iran conflict remained unresolved.

The agenda pointed to the same urgency. Broadcast coverage said the administration was looking for a path forward to end the war with Iran, while Trump’s own video description framed the challenge as twofold: finding a way to resolve the conflict and bringing down gasoline prices that were threatening Republicans heading into the November midterm elections. That put military posture, diplomacy and domestic politics on the same table, with any move toward escalation or de-escalation carrying consequences beyond the Middle East.

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Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, was seen participating in the Camp David meeting, alongside Leavitt. His presence underscored that the administration was treating the crisis as more than a Pentagon matter. Any effort to change course with Iran would likely require direct coordination between diplomatic envoys, national security aides and the president himself, especially if the White House hoped to project control while avoiding a wider regional conflict.

Camp David has long been associated with major diplomacy, and that history loomed over Friday’s gathering. The site hosted the Camp David Accords in September 1978, when Jimmy Carter, Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin signed the framework that led to the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty. Bringing Trump’s Cabinet there during a war with Iran linked the present crisis to one of the most consequential diplomatic settings in U.S. history, while signaling that the administration viewed the moment as serious enough to pull its top officials out of Washington and into seclusion.