Trump crypto profits spark backlash as Qatar jet raises ethics questions

Trump’s $1.4 billion crypto haul and a Qatar-gifted jet have fused into one ethics fight over whether a sitting president can profit from industries and gifts tied to his office.

Donald Trump flew on a Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 for the first time on July 1, putting a retrofitted aircraft valued at about $400 million at the center of new questions about foreign gifts, presidential power and ethics rules. The plane’s debut came as fresh financial disclosures showed Trump took in more than $1.4 billion from his family’s crypto ventures in 2025.

The disclosure report made crypto the dominant source of Trump’s income last year, with much of the money tied to family-linked ventures including meme coins and World Liberty Financial. That windfall has deepened concerns that Trump’s business interests are benefiting from the same administration that shapes the rules governing digital assets. A previous estimate from State Democracy Defenders Action put Trump’s crypto holdings at nearly 40% of his net worth, or about $2.9 billion.

The political fallout is spreading through the Capitol. Senate Democrats have resisted crypto legislation in part because of Trump’s ties to the industry, turning what was once a narrow regulatory debate into a broader fight over corruption safeguards and market oversight. The argument is no longer only about whether Congress should write new rules for digital assets, but whether a sitting president can profit so directly from the sector those rules would affect.

AI-generated illustration

The Qatar jet has raised a separate but related set of ethics alarms. House Committee on Ethics guidance says the Emoluments Clause bars federal officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional consent, and lawmakers and ethics experts have said a foreign-donated presidential aircraft is an unprecedented case. The U.S. Air Force said it leased a 747-8 last year so pilots and maintenance crews could train on the aircraft type before the new plane came into use.

Trump and his team have defended the aircraft as a lawful government-to-government transfer. Reports say the plane is intended as a temporary Air Force One before ultimately being associated with Trump’s presidential library or museum, a future use that has only sharpened scrutiny over whether the gift crosses the line from diplomacy into personal benefit.