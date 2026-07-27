Trump defends tariffs in Michigan as Iran talks continue

Trump blamed Biden for high costs in Michigan even as Iran-linked fuel swings and tariff pressure kept prices under strain.

Trump visited Milford, Michigan, and defended his sweeping tariffs while watching America First drag races at a General Motors proving ground. He blamed high costs on Joe Biden and told supporters that negotiations over ending the war in Iran were continuing in a "friendly" fashion, even as the conflict kept fuel and energy markets under pressure.

The stop put Trump in a state that was central to his 2024 comeback. Michigan backed Biden in 2020, then flipped to Trump, and its auto economy has been squeezed by new tariffs on imported cars and auto parts. Businesses in the state have said those import taxes are adding costs, and Canadian tariffs could also hit Michigan, where factories and suppliers are tightly tied to cross-border trade.

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Trump used the Michigan appearance to argue that his economic program has revived the auto industry and American manufacturing. He also tied his message to the White House's broader claim that Democrats caused high prices and that he is bringing them down, a claim that landed uneasily with the price spikes tied to the Iran conflict.

That conflict has been moving energy markets in real time. On March 5, Trump said of rising gas prices during the Iran operation, "If they rise, they rise." When U.S.-Iran strikes paused, oil prices fell, underscoring how quickly developments in the conflict have fed through to pump prices and inflation fears. The latest pullback in daily strikes was intended to allow more room for negotiations and conserve munitions, keeping the market focused on whether the fighting eases or flares again.

The White House from Washington, DC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The Michigan visit also showed the tension inside Trump's economic case. He cast tariffs as proof of strength in the industrial heartland, but the state's manufacturers and dealers are confronting higher costs at the same time fuel prices remain sensitive to events in Iran. That mix made his blame-Biden message harder to separate from the immediate market forces still shaping what drivers and car buyers pay.