Trump delays Jay Clayton hearing as Senate intelligence fight escalates

Trump’s order to keep Jay Clayton away from a Senate hearing halted a fast-track intelligence confirmation and exposed a fight over surveillance powers.

The Senate Intelligence Committee abruptly postponed Jay Clayton’s confirmation hearing after President Donald Trump ordered him not to appear, turning what had been expected as a quick glide path into a fresh fight over control of the nation’s intelligence leadership. The hearing, set for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, was scrapped just hours before it was to begin, after Trump tied Clayton’s nomination to broader demands on Congress.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the hearing would be pushed to the “near future,” a sign that the committee moved in lockstep with the White House even as the confirmation machinery seized up. The disruption came after Trump had named Clayton as his nominee only on June 11, following backlash to his earlier pick, Bill Pulte, the Federal Housing Finance Agency director who had been serving as acting director of national intelligence despite having no intelligence background. Trump had installed Pulte as acting DNI on June 2, after Tulsi Gabbard was slated to leave the post at the end of June.

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Trump’s intervention was more than a scheduling dispute. He linked the delay to pressure on Congress over a voter ID bill and warrantless surveillance authorities, making clear that Clayton’s hearing would not move forward until lawmakers advanced related priorities. That turned a personnel question into a negotiating lever, using the confirmation process to push policy demands through the Senate’s intelligence gatekeeping system.

Photo by Héctor Berganza

The move also exposed an unusual split with Senate Republicans, who had been preparing to move quickly on Clayton’s nomination before Trump halted the process. Clayton, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chair and now U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had been seen on Capitol Hill as a more acceptable nominee than Pulte. But the delay left the intelligence leadership question unresolved and underscored how much control over oversight can shift when the White House decides to intervene directly.

Shealeah Craighead via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Democrats added to the pressure by saying they would not back extending the surveillance authorities if Clayton was the one in charge of them. That threat raised the stakes for a hearing that had already become a test of whether the Senate could run its confirmation process on its own timetable or whether presidential pressure would dictate the pace. For now, Pulte remains in place and the next step for Clayton is left hanging, another reminder that the battle over intelligence oversight is as much about process and leverage as it is about who ultimately runs the spy apparatus.