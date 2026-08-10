Trump demands Iran pay victims’ families amid Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump pushed Iran to pay victims’ families and regional states as Tehran tied Strait of Hormuz access to war-damage compensation, hardening a standoff over oil shipping.

President Donald Trump demanded Monday that Iran compensate victims’ families and Middle Eastern countries after Tehran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz without payment for war damage. He said any future talks with Iran should include money for attacks and atrocities he blamed on Tehran-backed forces over decades, turning the shipping dispute into a broader fight over punishment, leverage and regional security.

Trump’s demand came as Iran continued to press for its own claims. The Associated Press reported that Trump scoffed at Tehran’s call for war reparations and other Mideast developments, and said compensation had to be part of any future negotiation. In Trump’s framing, Iran would owe Americans and protesters as well as others affected by the conflict, a sharper line that tied maritime access to wider grievances from the war.

The diplomatic channel remained uncertain. CBS News live updates said Iranian high-level officials would travel to mediator Pakistan only under “appropriate conditions,” reflecting the mixed messages coming out of Tehran as the Strait of Hormuz dispute unfolded. That same reporting showed the talks were not limited to shipping alone: Iran was signaling that compensation, sanctions and broader concessions would all be on the table before the next round of engagement.

The standoff had already moved the flow of oil tankers. On June 16, CBS News reported that ships had started moving through the Strait of Hormuz again as the United States and Iran said traffic was resuming, and Trump said the vital oil route was reopening. By August 8, CBS News said Iran was still saying reopening was not yet justified, even as final work on shipping routes was nearing completion. A day later, Iran said the strait would reopen only after the United States lifted sanctions and paid compensation for war damages.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, and the dispute around it has widened into a test of how far Washington and Tehran are willing to push before commerce is interrupted again. On July 13, CBS News said the two sides were exchanging threats as Iran claimed strikes against Oman and Bahrain, underscoring how quickly the shipping lane has become part of a larger regional confrontation.