Trump discloses $1.4 billion crypto windfall in 2025 filing

Trump's 927-page filing shows more than $1.4 billion from crypto, led by World Liberty Financial and $TRUMP coins, as ethics concerns deepen.

Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion from his family’s crypto ventures in a 927-page financial disclosure released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, a filing that put the president’s private business empire squarely alongside the public powers of his office. The report covered Trump’s 2025 financial activity and showed how far his digital-asset holdings had outgrown the rest of his income.

Reuters said more than $500 million of the crypto haul came from World Liberty Financial, while $635 million came from sales of his $TRUMP meme coins. CNBC broke out the filing differently, saying the report showed about $515 million from World Liberty Financial token sales and another $65 million from sales of equity in World Liberty Financial’s holding company. CNBC also said Trump disclosed $635 million in royalties from so-called Celebration Coins. Beyond crypto, the filing showed more than $290 million in income from Mar-a-Lago, Trump National Doral, Bedminster, Jupiter Golf Club and Trump National Washington, D.C., along with more than $80 million from settlements with media companies and millions more from licensing his name to overseas property developers.

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The new disclosure eclipsed the more than $600 million in total income Trump reported in the 2024 filing, which was released on June 13, 2025 and listed at least $1.6 billion in assets. That earlier snapshot included $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty Financial. The 2025 filing shows how quickly the Trump family’s crypto business expanded from that base, with Reuters saying the family’s meme coin alone had already generated an estimated $320 million in fees earlier in 2026 and that the family had taken in more than $400 million from World Liberty Financial.

The numbers deepen the conflict-of-interest questions around a president whose administration can shape the rules for the same industry that has enriched him. Reuters noted that some of Trump’s crypto ventures benefit from U.S. policy shifts under his administration, a point that has made his rapid move into digital assets a central target of criticism. The filing also showed Trump holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in World Liberty Financial and making large stock purchases in major technology companies.

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The White House said Trump, JD Vance and senior staff had completed required ethics briefings and financial reporting obligations. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was committed to transparency and accessibility.