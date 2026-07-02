Trump disclosure reveals 327 stock buys before tariff pause

Trump’s 2025 filing showed 327 stock buys on April 8, one day before his tariff pause sent markets surging and revived conflict-of-interest questions.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics made public Donald Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure on June 30, 2026, and the filing showed 327 stock purchases in Trump-owned investment accounts on April 8, 2025, one day before he paused many of his “Liberation Day” tariffs. The timing has sharpened the central accountability question: why were those trades not disclosed in real time, and did the gap expose a transparency loophole around policy moves that could move markets overnight?

The purchases were concentrated in Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Alphabet, making April 8 one of Trump’s busiest stock-buying days of 2025. The report listed the trades in broad value bands rather than exact amounts, but the purchases could have totaled as much as about $12.8 million. Because the annual disclosure was certified and released more than 14 months after the trades, the public learned about the activity only long after Trump’s tariff decision had already jolted Wall Street.

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That tariff decision came on April 9, 2025, when Trump announced a 90-day pause on some reciprocal tariffs. Markets reacted immediately. The S&P 500 jumped 9.52 percent, its biggest one-day gain since 2008 and its third-biggest since World War II. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2,962.86 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 12.16 percent, underscoring how quickly the policy shift translated into trading gains.

The disclosure has renewed scrutiny of the ethics rules governing presidents’ financial interests. Under the Ethics in Government Act, covered officials generally must file periodic transaction reports within 30 days of receiving notice of a trade and no later than 45 days after the transaction. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics says Form 278-T is the required vehicle for those filings, but Trump’s annual disclosure system still left the April 8 purchases buried until the June 2026 release.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The April 8 trades were not the only point of concern around the tariff episode. In the months surrounding the announcement, other public reporting found unusual stock activity by Trump administration officials and lawmakers around tariff decisions, adding to worries that policy and private trading had become uncomfortably close. For critics, the unanswered issue is not only what Trump’s accounts bought, but why a president’s market-moving tariff reversal could intersect with undisclosed trades for so long before the public saw the paper trail.