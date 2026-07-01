Trump disclosure reveals more than $1 billion in crypto income

Trump said he is not involved in his money, but a 927-page filing showed more than $1 billion in crypto income tied to his family ventures.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not get involved in his personal finances, even as a 927-page disclosure released Tuesday showed more than $1 billion in crypto-related income flowing under his name in 2025. The filing, certified by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, gave the clearest look yet at how deeply digital assets have become embedded in Trump’s wealth.

The annual filing covered 2025, the first year of Trump’s second non-consecutive term, and it dwarfed recent presidential disclosures. Barack Obama’s final filing was eight pages, Joe Biden’s was 11, and JD Vance’s was 17. Trump’s document ran 927 pages and detailed income from Trump-linked ventures that critics say blur the line between public office and private profit.

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Much of the money came from World Liberty Financial, the Trump family crypto company launched in 2024 with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and members of the Witkoff family. The filing showed roughly $515 million from World Liberty Financial token sales and about $65 million from sales of equity in the company’s holding business. It also listed about $635 million in royalties from Trump’s meme coin business, described in the filing as Celebration Coins. Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin launched on January 17, 2025, three days before his second inauguration.

Depending on how the filing was analyzed, Trump’s crypto income ranged from about $1.2 billion to more than $1.4 billion. The disclosure also showed roughly $80 million in lawsuit settlement income and hundreds of millions more from golf and club properties. One analysis put Trump’s overall reported revenue for 2025 at at least $2.24 billion, well above the at least $622 million he reported in 2024 before returning to the White House.

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Trump brushed off questions about the windfall by saying outside parties manage his money and that he is profiting because the stock market is up. The numbers renew a basic accountability problem: his name sits on the income streams, his family companies are inside them, and the presidency has moved aggressively toward pro-crypto policy while those ventures have become central to his wealth.