Trump disclosure shows $1.4 billion crypto windfall, raises conflict concerns

Trump’s 927-page disclosure shows more than $1.4 billion from crypto ventures, including $800 million from World Liberty Financial and $635 million from meme coins.

Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in income from his family’s crypto ventures in his 2025 financial disclosure, including about $800 million tied to World Liberty Financial and roughly $635 million from the sale of Trump meme coins. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released the 927-page filing on June 30, 2026, in the first year of Trump’s second non-consecutive term.

The numbers underscore a scale of wealth growth that modern presidents have not approached. Forbes said Trump’s net worth climbed to about $7.3 billion in 2025, up from roughly $4.3 billion in 2024, and said no president in modern U.S. history has matched that kind of gain while in office. ProPublica’s disclosure tracker, using the same filing, placed Trump’s wealth in a range of about $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion-plus, a spread that reflects how much of his fortune sits in assets and businesses whose value can move sharply.

The sharpest conflict questions center on crypto. Reuters reported that Trump now draws most of his income from digital assets, even as his administration has taken a more crypto-friendly posture. That has fueled renewed concern that policy decisions in Washington could line up too neatly with the fortunes of Trump’s family businesses. The House Judiciary Committee Democrats heightened that criticism in late 2025 with a report alleging the Trump family’s crypto empire was built on self-dealing and corrupt foreign interests, while the Brennan Center for Justice said in February 2026 that it was tracking the scale of Trump’s monetization of the presidency.

Trump’s business model also reaches beyond crypto. PBS said his trust is actively trading individual stocks, calling that arrangement unprecedented for a sitting U.S. president in the modern era. Reuters reported in March 2026 that unusually well-timed trades ahead of major policy surprises prompted legal experts to call for scrutiny and to ask whether information had leaked into the market. Together, those episodes put a spotlight on how much presidential power can still touch private portfolios, even when formal disclosure rules are in place.

The White House has defended the arrangement. Karoline Leavitt said in May 2026 that Trump was abiding by applicable conflict-of-interest laws. But the disclosure lays out a different practical reality: a president whose family crypto ventures and branded coins are producing extraordinary income while ethics watchdogs, lawmakers and outside analysts keep pressing the same question about guardrails that are still too weak for a business empire growing this fast.