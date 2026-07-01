Trump disclosure shows $2 billion in income, raising conflict concerns

Trump’s 2025 disclosure showed more than $2 billion in income, with over $1.4 billion from crypto, as he kept businesses tied to policy decisions.

Donald Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure, released in late June 2026, showed more than $2 billion in income last year, including more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency-related ventures. The filing also pointed to money from licensing, merchandise, golf resorts and legal settlements, while separate ethics disclosures showed Trump filed more than 3,600 securities transactions in early 2026.

The scale of that income lands on top of a second-term ethics rollback. On his first day back in office in January 2025, Trump rescinded a Biden-era ethics pledge that had barred appointees from working for two years on matters tied to their former lobbying clients or issues. Trump also did not divest from the businesses and assets that can rise or fall on federal action, leaving him with direct financial exposure to policy choices his administration can shape.

The clearest overlap is in crypto. Investigations in 2026 said Trump and his family had earned at least $2 billion from business ventures and investments that benefited from his time in the White House. World Liberty Financial, Trump-branded meme coins and related token deals became central revenue streams, even as outside investors were losing money on paper. That mix has intensified the argument that the family’s digital-asset gains and the administration’s crypto posture are moving in tandem.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The conflict reaches beyond cryptocurrency. Trump’s financial interests also intersect with tariffs, federal contracting and official access, all areas where presidential decisions can shift market value or business opportunity. He has also bought hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and stocks, adding another layer of potential conflict because statements from the White House can move markets and affect his own holdings. Legal observers have raised possible Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clause issues, arguing that the Constitution was designed to prevent presidents from receiving benefits through business ties to governments, foreign or domestic.

Ethics experts say the entanglements are more extensive than those of prior presidents, who typically chose divestment or blind trusts to reduce direct exposure. Trump has taken the opposite route, keeping a stake in businesses that can profit from the same office that regulates them.