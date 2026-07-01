Trump disclosure shows massive crypto income, reigniting conflict scrutiny

Trump’s latest disclosure showed more than $1.4 billion in crypto-related income, intensifying scrutiny over whether presidential power is enriching his businesses.

Donald Trump’s latest annual financial disclosure showed more than $1.4 billion in income tied to cryptocurrency-related ventures, putting his private business empire back at the center of conflict-of-interest scrutiny. The filing, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, also reported more than $600 million in total income in an earlier disclosure covering 2024, with assets valued at least $1.6 billion overall.

The White House rejected the profiteering allegations and said Trump does not have conflicts of interest. It dismissed the accusations as “the same, tired narrative” and said Trump acts in the best interests of the American public.

The scale of the numbers has revived an older question about how the presidency is supposed to work when a president’s finances are vast, liquid and tied to active businesses. The modern guardrails trace back to the Former Presidents Act of 1958, passed after Harry S. Truman faced financial hardship after leaving office. The National Archives says the law gives each former president a lifetime monetary allowance equal to the annual rate of basic pay for the head of an executive department, while the Congressional Research Service says Congress intended it to “maintain the dignity” of the office and help with post-office correspondence, speaking requests and other informal duties.

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Before that law, former presidents received no federal pension or retirement assistance. Herbert Hoover and Harry S. Truman were the living former presidents when the act took effect, and Dwight D. Eisenhower was the first president to leave office under it.

Trump’s disclosure points to a different financial model altogether. His reported income sources include crypto projects linked to his family, Trump-branded meme coins, golf resorts such as Mar-a-Lago and Trump National Doral, licensing fees, and revenue tied to overseas development deals. Coverage of the filing says crypto was the largest source of income last year, and the reported figures are gross receipts, not net profit.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The older pension framework was built for presidents leaving office with modest public benefits and private needs. Trump’s filings show a president whose earnings can run through crypto markets, golf properties, branding rights and foreign-linked development revenue all at once, a concentration of wealth and business activity that now sits squarely inside the ethics debate.