Trump disclosure shows more than $2 billion in business income, crypto leads

Trump’s new filing lists more than $2 billion in income, led by $1.4 billion from family crypto ventures, and a reported UAE-linked investment is now drawing hearings.

Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure showed more than $2 billion in business income last year, with crypto emerging as the largest source of cash. The 927-page filing, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on June 30, covered the first year of his second non-consecutive term and laid out a sprawling mix of family ventures, settlements, licensing deals and investments.

The clearest single figure in the filing was more than $1.4 billion from Trump’s family crypto ventures. That made digital assets the dominant engine of his income, a sharp signal of how closely his business interests now track a sector he has publicly supported through favorable policy positions. The disclosure also reported $86.5 million in lawsuit settlements and showed more than $2 billion in total income, underscoring the scale of the private fortunes running alongside the presidency.

The filing did not stop at cryptocurrency. It included real estate-related activity, licensing income and other investments, while also showing exposure to publicly traded stocks and funds. That range matters because each category can be touched by federal action, from market rules and tax treatment to financial enforcement and broader regulatory decisions. In Trump’s case, the mix is unusually direct: a president whose policy choices can affect assets that are also producing personal income at a massive scale.

Watchdog and ethics groups say that is exactly where the conflict deepens. The president is exempt from many of the basic ethics rules that bind other executive branch officials, leaving far less separation between public power and private gain than exists for cabinet officers and other federal appointees. That gap has fueled renewed scrutiny of Trump’s crypto agenda, especially as his family-controlled ventures have benefited while he has pushed policies favorable to digital assets.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The pressure is not limited to Washington’s ethics lawyers. Some lawmakers have called for hearings over a reported $500 million investment from the United Arab Emirates into Trump-linked crypto interests, turning a foreign-finance question into a test of congressional oversight. The concern is not simply that Trump owns assets, but that foreign capital, regulation and presidential influence can now intersect in the same business line.

The size of the filing itself captures how unusual the moment is. Barack Obama’s final disclosure form was eight pages, Joe Biden’s was 11, and JD Vance’s 2025 disclosure was 17. Trump’s 927-page report reflects a presidency in which the paper trail is vast, but the ethics guardrails remain thin.