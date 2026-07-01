Trump disclosure shows over $2 billion in 2025 income, led by crypto

Trump’s 2025 disclosure shows more than $2 billion in income, with crypto alone topping $1.4 billion. The 927-page filing also shows how limited the government’s oversight is once the money is already made.

Donald Trump reported more than $2 billion in income in 2025, with crypto alone producing more than $1.4 billion, in a 927-page federal financial disclosure released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. The filing, which covers the first year of his second non-consecutive term, puts a modern presidency in territory no recent White House has approached while the president is still in office.

Crypto dominated the ledger. More than $550 million came from World Liberty Financial token sales, about $260 million came from selling interests in World Liberty Financial, and more than $635 million came from CIC Digital LLC, largely from royalties tied to Trump-branded “Celebration Coins” and the memecoin business. Trump also reported more than $196 million from an equity sale of Stablecoin Holdco. Together, those lines show a striking shift away from older forms of presidential business income and toward digital assets tied to the Trump brand.

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The filing still shows the traditional properties are pulling in large sums. Trump’s golf and club businesses generated more than $290 million, including revenue from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida; Trump National Doral in Doral, Florida; Bedminster in New Jersey; Jupiter Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida; and Trump National Washington, D.C. Bloomberg also reported that Trump earned at least $26 million from foreign real estate deals in 2025, while another filing detail showed more than $50 million in financing from Charles Schwab Bank.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The disclosure also recorded major stock purchases on Aug. 18, 2025, including Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, each valued at between $5 million and $25 million. One Nvidia purchase came a week after Trump announced that Nvidia and AMD had agreed to give the U.S. government 15% of their H20 chip sales to China in exchange for export approval, a timing detail that again raised the question of how public power and private portfolios can intersect.

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The White House said Trump and his family do not engage in conflicts of interest and that his actions are in the best interests of the American people. But the filing itself shows the limits of the current system: annual disclosures reveal the scale after the fact, yet they do not stop the accumulation, slow the transactions or fully illuminate the blind spots where valuation, timing and policy decisions meet.